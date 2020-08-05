Silver Star Nation: Training camp like none other for Dallas Cowboys

When is it training camp? Not really a training camp. Well, when you can’t really hold training camp, that is where the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL are today.

Now, the Cowboys won’t get on the field for on field coaching until Saturday, and that’ll just be a walk through it. Mike McCarthy met with the veteran players and didn’t exactly break any new ground.

I think state the obvious uniqueness of this battle with code that we’ve got in front of us, not only just here professionally, but personally, as training camp really breaks down into two phases. Okay, I’m calling this phase that we’re starting today, phase one or the 13th. We’ll have our traditional, you know, big, big team meeting. It’ll be more like the traditional training camp. I’m sure you guys are accustomed to so effectively.

Phase one will now be the things the Cowboys coaching staff would have gone over in OTAs and mini camps.

But of course, those never happened. So, they’ll happen now. And what McCarthy is referring to as phase one, phase two will be, as he said, more of a normal training camp.

Phase three, which he didn’t mention would be the regular season.

Now, three of the four head coaches in the NFC East are new, including the Cowboys. Mike McCarthy, the only returning head coach that would be the Philadelphia Eagles, Doug Peterson. And he is recovering from Corona virus and recovering in quarantine. Such as life in 2020 NFL.