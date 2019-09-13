Silver Star Nation: Weapons all over the field for Prescott

Most folks are raving about the performance of quarterback Dak Prescott, and he was good.

However, Prescott has so many weapons to throw the ball to this year, it’s almost not fair to the rest of the league. Here’s what Mickey Spagnola has to say.

Mickey Spagnola said, “The weapons they’ve got now offensively, have got to be a great present to a quarterback. As you said, they knew about Dak. They knew about Amari. They knew about Zeke. Watching training camp, watching the preseason, we knew about Michael Gallup. If someone asked me, who was going to make the biggest leap on offense that might be a surprise this year, my pick this year would’ve been Michael Gallup. Randall Cobb is the Randall Cobb we’ve seen in Green Bay when he’s been healthy.”

Those weapons and the Cowboys take on Case Keenum and the Redskins on Sunday at noon.