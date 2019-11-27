Silver Star Nation: What are the keys to a Cowboys victory on Thanksgiving Day?

It’s time for those Keys to the Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills.

The first key is ‘No Joshing around.’ The Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the reasons the Bills own the fifth ranked rushing team in the National Football League. They are averaging 139 yards a game. Josh Allen has rushed for 387 yards by himself and leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns. The Cowboys have to contain him.

The second key is ‘Special effects.’ It’s no secret the Cowboys struggled on special teams this past Sunday against the New England Patriots. They had a punt blocked, and they had trouble catching kickoffs. The Cowboys have to clean all of that up, and especially against the Bills, special teams is going to be important because the Bills have been very good on special teams returning kicks.

The third key is, and I’m not sure it’s a key, but it is a goal. ‘Just win baby.’ The Cowboys go into this game with a 6-5 record. If they can beat the Bills, they’ll be 7-5 and maintain a one game lead in the NFC East, and it would quiet some of the noise out there.

Dallas takes on the Bills on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.