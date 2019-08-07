Silver Star Nation: What do the Cowboys do on a day off?

The Cowboys back to work today after getting the day off. On Monday it’ll be their last day off before travelling up the coast to face the San Francisco 49ers. This Saturday night. So just what did the players do in beautiful Southern California with their day off. Let’s ask him.

Travis Frederick said, “Yeah for me and my off day it’s about spending time with the family. You know I was fortunate enough to my family’s been out here for about a week. We can a half. So I get a chance to spend some time with the kids and my wife and just try and put my face in front of their faces as much as I can.”

When you’re 21, How did you spend your day off, and now that you’re 32 How do you spend your day off?

Sean Lee said, “Oh you know when I was 21. Know late in bed. You know I mean I didn’t do much to move around. Hot tub cold tub stretch and trying to move because you know as you get older you get tighter it’s harder to recover.”

Your day off is not a day off.

Lee replied, “Not this time of year. I had a whole offseason.”

Michael Gallup said, “You know, I mean a lot of time off this is when you get ready for the season to do a whole lot. I’m not going to L.A. I’m not leaving, you know, probably in a five mile radius of this, but there’s nothing I don’t need need to rest up.”

So, when is an off day really not an off day? That’s when they call you Coach.

Cowboys assistant coach Ben Bloom said, “Oh you know we meet when we have a day off. Let’s say it’s about a half day you know. So we get the evening off. We get a chance to get some dinner later in the night but we’re in the office most of the day.”

Dinner not in the cafeteria?

Bloom replied, “No, no, no, no, opportunity to go get to Master Rose or Ventura. You know, there’s some good options out here.

Oh, the life of a coach. Once training camp begins, your days off are over. I think I’m going to try to find one of those restaurant options. Coach Blum was talking about make my way up to Monticeto go hit Lucky’s.