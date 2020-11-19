Babe: Cowboys could win the division

Silver Star Nation

by: Adam Bradshaw

Posted: / Updated:

Say what??? The 2 and 7 Dallas Cowboys could still win the NFC East according to Cowboys broadcaster and former quarterback Babe Laufenberg.

Although the team sits in the cellar of the division at this point in the 2020 NFL season, nobody else in the NFC East is having a good year either. It is entirely possible the division winner could have a losing record.

The Dallas Cowboys are the only team whose remaining schedule prevents them from playing more than one team with a winning record. It’s definitely 2020….here’s Babe…..

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss