The Dallas Cowboys going through their final workout here in Oxnard before traveling north to face the San Francisco 49ers. They'll do that on Saturday night. And two names you need to remember they are quarterbacks Mike White and Cooper Rush and they are battling for the Cowboys backup quarterback spot. So, Mike White just how excited are you about this deal?

Mike White said, "Very excited. You know you get to throw actual touchdowns that are worth actual points against someone that's not your team and they can't scheme up you and that'll be nice and it'll just be fun to be out in a game atmosphere with people in a stadium and an NFL game and I can't I'm pretty sure all of us are real real excited."