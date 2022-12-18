JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday.

Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott’s low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville’s 20-game skid against NFC teams. It’s an NFL record.

Prescott sat on the field as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in franchise history. The Cowboys (10-4) ended a five-game winning streak.

The stunner prevented Dallas from securing a playoff spot. Jacksonville (6-8), meanwhile, could gain ground on Tennessee in the topsy-turvy AFC South.

Jacksonville won the toss in overtime and had a chance to win it with Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns. But the Jaguars went three-and-out, giving the Cowboys a chance to win after squandering a 27-10 lead.

Prescott’s third-down pass proved to be a difference-maker.

Prescott completed 23 of 30 passes for 256 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Two of his TD passes went to Brown.

Prescott found Brown for a 13-yard score with 3:02 remaining that looked like it would be the winner. Lawrence fumbled while scrambling on the ensuing possession, but he got the ball back and drove his team into position for Riley Patterson’s 40-yard, game-tying field goal on the final play of regulation.

Lawrence threw three TD passes to Zay Jones. Travis Etienne ran for 103 yards.

The Jaguars scored 21 consecutive points to rally from a 27-10 deficit and take a 31-27 lead in the fourth. But Prescott and the Cowboys countered with a 13-play drive that included three third-down conversions.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 58 yards and a score for Dallas, joining Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith as the only backs in franchise history with rushing touchdowns in seven straight games.

KEY INJURIES

Cowboys: Dallas lost two defensive starters. Linebacker Leighton Vander-Esch (neck) was ruled out early in the second half and defensive tackle Dorance Armstrong (knee) left the game in the third quarter.

Jaguars: Etienne missed one drive late with an ankle injury. … Jacksonville lost both starting offensive tackles. Left tackle Cam Robinson went to the locker room in the fourth quarter with a right knee injury. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor had previously left with a hamstring injury. … Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi injured an ankle in the first half.

COWBOYS’ TYRON SMITH RETURNS

Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith, one of the best blockers in franchise history, made his season debut in Jacksonville. The eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle started on the opposite side in place of injured Terence Steele, who tore knee ligaments last week against Houston.

Smith missed the first 12 games with a torn hamstring tendon sustained in training camp. Rookie Tyler Smith replaced Tyron Smith at left tackle, and coaches wanted to keep him in his usual spot against the Jags. Tyron Smith rotated at right tackle with 40-year-old Jason Peters.

STREAK ENDS

Lawrence’s streak of consecutive passes without an interception ended at 204. Cowboys rookie DaRon Bland picked off Lawrence’s pass intended for Christian Kirk in the third quarter. Lawrence was closing in on the franchise record (209) set by David Garrard in 2007.

ANOTHER SLOW START

For the sixth consecutive game, the Jaguars dug themselves an early hole. They trailed Dallas 14-0 in the second quarter. It followed a 14-7 deficit against Tennessee last week. Jacksonville also trailed at Detroit 20-3, against Baltimore 6-0, at Kansas City 20-0 and against Las Vegas 17-0.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys host Philadelphia on Saturday, a pivotal game in the NFC East.

The Jaguars play at the New York Jets on Thursday night. It’s Jacksonville’s only primetime game this season.

