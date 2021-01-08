Cowboys fire coordinator Mike Nolan

When the Dallas Cowboys look back at the 2020 season, why they finished 6 and 10 and in third place in the NFC East, they won't have to look hard. We can start with losing quarterback Dak Prescott in the fifth game of the season. We can start with having to start four different quarterbacks this year, then the injuries on the offensive line. But maybe most of all, a deplorable defense that gave up the most points in a single season in franchise history. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hit that nail right on the head.

Jerry Jones said, "Well, number one, we fell far short of what I thought our team would accomplish. I totally underestimated the impact of not being with the team early through the spring and through the training camp with the change in coaching and if you will, especially on the defensive side of the line, if you will, of a change in technique, a change in some philosophy there. I underestimated the impact that that would have if you didn't have more time with the players."