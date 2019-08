Tobin McDuff said, "Mickey, the Rams left some of their big names at home, what are your thoughts on that?"

Mickey Spagnola said, "Well they're not going to play any of their first teamers in any of the preseason games, so it's not surprising. You know the Cowboys coming from Oxnard, California they had about 12 or 13 players who weren't going to participate in the game. So instead of having them fly here 5 hours and then 8 hours back to Dallas after the game, they just send them home. I think a lot of teams are starting to subscribe to that. The 49'ers last week didn't play any of their starters and they're saying we're not playing any of them at all during the preseason.