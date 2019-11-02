Cowboys have few injuries

The BYE week helped turn the injury riddled Dallas Cowboys into a team with only a few injuries.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola breaks down the injury report ahead of Monday night’s Cowboys game.

The Dallas Cowboys got their final practice of the week in on Saturday in preparation for Monday night’s game against the New York football Giants and oh, what a difference a bye makes in the health of the team.

The Cowboys actually going into this game with only two guys in injury situations. Cowboys backup swing tackle Cameron Fleming has not practiced all week. He strained a calf muscle during the bye week practice. And he will miss this game, which causes somewhat of a problem for the Cowboys since they won’t have a veteran backup tackle active on Monday night.

That responsibility to go to Brandon Knight, the rookie free agent who the Cowboys moved to guard in training camp but has been forced to go back to tackle, to cover for the injuries that Cowboys have had at that position.

The other injury of note is Leighton Vander Esch suffered that pinched nerve in the last game against the Eagles. He’s been highly limited all week. It’s going to be a game time decision for Vander Esch if he’s able to play on Monday night for the Silver Star Nation on Mickey Spagnola here at the Star.