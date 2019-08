The Dallas Cowboys training camp rounding out quite nicely in Oxnard, California. The Cowboys all set to take off to Honolulu, Hawaii to take on the Rams on Saturday. Robert Quinn addresses his injury that suffered in practice, and we caught up with Antoine Woods and Michael Gallup.

Robert Quinn said, "This is just life. This is nothing, you know. I've been through a lot worse than a messed up hand and a couple of games. This is just life. You deal with them. You deal with adversity, and it makes you weaker or stronger. It just depends on how the person deals with it."