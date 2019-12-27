Cowboys injury report

The Dallas Cowboys can’t seem to shake the injury bug going into this final game of the season against the Washington Redskins.

As we probably already know, Dak Prescott with the sprained right A C joint in his shoulder has not practiced all week the same as last week and going into that Eagles game. And yet he played, and he is off the injury port again on Friday and is expected to play again.

Now, the difference between last week and this week is Dak was at least able to go through the walkthrough practices on all three days. But as he told me, the shoulder still about the same.

So, the key thing is rest and then throw on Sunday before the game and then be ready to go. Probably have to take another shot or two to deaden the pain, but it gets worse after that.

Tyron Smith, the Cowboys starting left tackle is not practiced all week. When I saw him walking around the star this week, he was walking pretty gingerly. So, Cameron Fleming might have to start in this game and a last-minute injury Byron Jones has suffered a lateral ankle sprain. He’s walking around in the boot. They’re listing him as questionable. I would think he’s highly questionable.

For the Silver Star Nation on Mickey Spagnola here at the Star.