Dallas Cowboys training camp technically opens Tuesday but there is nothing normal about this year’s training camp plans.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a very different environment for NFL teams to open their seasons.

The league has cancelled all of the 2020 Preseason games, including the Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio.

Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola explains what will take place when players arrive for camp.

No padded practices will be allowed before August 17th.