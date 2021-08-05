Cowboys ready for HOF Game tonight

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers take to national television Thursday night to open the NFL 2021 preseason.

The two teams will square off in Canton, Ohio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame game on FOX at 7 p.m. CDT.

Three Cowboys legends will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend. Former Head Coach Jimmy Johnson will join former players Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson as the newest members of the Hall.

Dak Prescott is still nursing a sore shoulder and won’t play in the game, nor will he participate in a Cowboys-Rams practice on Saturday in California.