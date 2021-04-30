Cowboys take Iowa DE Chauncey Golston No. 84 in draft

CLEVELAND — The Dallas Cowboys stuck with defense with the No. 84 pick of the NFL Draft, selecting Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston.

Golston was a First Team All-Big 10 selection in 2020 after he made 45 tackles and had 5.5 sacks.

The Cowboys received the pick from the Philadelphia Eagles as compensation for the Eagles moving up from No. 12 to No. 10 in the first round of the draft. Philadelphia took 2020 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith with the pick.

The Cowboys also took defensive players with their first three picks of the draft, selecting Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round, Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph in the second round and UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in the third round.

Dallas has one more pick on day two of the draft: No. 99 overall.