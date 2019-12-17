Garrett: Focus now on Eagles

Great, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Great. They won in impressive fashion, winning forty-four to twenty-one. But the Cowboys. All they’ve accomplished is kept pace with the Philadelphia Eagles. They haven’t won anything yet. And in Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett’s mind. The goal now is to be consistent, be this team week in and week out. Not for one week and then lose a couple of games because they can’t afford to lose any more games.

I think the biggest thing that we’ve tried to emphasize is just to be more consistent. As a football team, and that’s probably been the biggest issue for us. We’ve shown signs of playing the way we want to play at a number of different times this year and then other times certainly we haven’t. And that’s happened within game. That’s happened over the course of games. But none of that is relevant right now. What’s relevant is, is what we do from this moment forward. Even yesterday’s game is not real relevant to us right now. We’re getting ready for the next challenge.

So, what’s relevant now is the Cowboys need to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia and they win the NFC East. If they should lose that game, then they have to beat the Redskins and hope to get some help from the New York Giants beating the Eagles in the final game of the season for the Silver Star Nation. I’m Mickey Spagnola here at the Star.