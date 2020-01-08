Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Black History Month
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Court to decide if private border wall can go next to river
Top Stories
One house a complete loss after fire in South Abilene
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young wipes out more than $1 million of medical debt for residents
Storms bring relief and danger to Australian wildfires
Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
McCarthy gets another try with brand name as Cowboys coach
Top Stories
AHS Boys defeat L.D. Bell, Girls fall
Mickey Spagnola discusses hiring of Mike McCarthy
Panthers completing coaching deal with Matt Rhule
Mickey Spagnola breaks down Cowboys Head Coaching position
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 08 de Enero, 2020
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 07 de Enero, 2020
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 06 de Enero, 2020
Telemundo Abilínea – 03 de Enero, 2020
Telemundo Abilínea – 02 de Enero, 2020
Telemundo Abilínea – 01 de Enero, 2020
KTAB 4U
Community
Why Buy Local
TV Schedule
Shopping With Joni
Event Calendar
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
DISH
Meet the new Head Coach of the Dallas Cowboys
Silver Star Nation
by: Adam Bradshaw
Posted:
Jan 8, 2020 / 05:41 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 8, 2020 / 05:41 PM CST
Don't Miss
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss