FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The much anticipated meeting between veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Junior and the Dallas Cowboys ended without fanfare this week, as the Cowboys appear to have passed on signing the recovering star player.

Beckham is recovering from his second major knee injury, suffered in the last Super Bowl when he was playing for the LA Rams.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says there were just too many unknowns for the team to feel comfortable signing OJB.

The Cowboys take on the one win Houston Texans on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.