FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — After the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the excitement for the Christmas Eve matchup against the Philidelphia Eagles has been hampered.

A win against Jacksonville not only would have clinched the team a playoff berth, but a vital home stand against a rival they are trying to catch to win the division.

Now with Jalen Hurts’ status in doubt for the Christmas Eve bout, Mickey Spagnola expects the Eagles to lean on the run game against a struggling Cowboys run defense that gave up nearly 200 yards against Jacksonville.

Silver Star Nation insider Mickey Spagnola has the latest from the Star in Frisco.