Mickey: McCarthy looking ahead to ’21

Well, that's that. Giants 23, Cowboys 19. And as Mike McCarthy said, the game was a microcosm of the Cowboys entire strange 2020 season. Yes, they'll be blame on McCarthy for not challenging that Giants third down reception that led to their 50 yard field goal, which ended up with the four point separation at the end of the game.

There will be debate on if Giants running back Wayne Gallman actually recovered his fumble with 58 seconds to go. But here's the bottom line on why the Cowboys finish this season 6-10 and eliminated from playoff possibilities.