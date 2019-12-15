Mickey’s keys to beating Rams

So, it’s time for those Silver Star Nation Keys to the Cowboys game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

This first one is no secret. Run stoppers. The Cowboys gotta be able to stop the Rams running game. Remember in that playoff game last year, the Rams ran for two hundred and seventy-three yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys can allow that to happen if they expect to be able to win this game.

The second key is biggie size, as in plays. The Cowboys had been getting the ball downfield, it seemed like all season long, at least over the first 10 games. In those 10 games, the Cowboys had forty-seven pass plays of 20 yards or more. Well, in these last three games, during this three-game losing streak, they’ve only had 10. The Cowboys need to be able to extend the field to score enough points to beat the Rams.

The third key is, well, how about this gotta score? And that means touchdowns over these last three games the Cowboys have lost. They’ve only scored five touchdowns. They had 34 in those first 10 games. They’ve got to put the ball in the end zone to beat the Rams on Sunday.

And those are your Silver Star Nation Keys. Mickey Spagnola.