LOS ANGELES, CA (SILVER STAR NATION) – When the Dallas Cowboys take the field at So-Fi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, it will most likely be the biggest test the team has faced since backup quarterback Cooper Rush took over for the injured Dak Prescott in week one of the 2022 NFL season.

Although the Cowboys have a better record than LA coming into the game, the Rams are not a team to be overlooked. The combination of Cooper Kupp on offense and Aaron Donald on defense means this team can be explosive on both sides of the ball.

In this week’s edition of Mickey’s Keys to Victory, Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says those are just two of the Rams weapons that Dallas should respect.

The Rams and Cowboys kickoff from Los Angeles at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.