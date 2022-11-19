MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys will face one of their toughest opponents so far this season on Sunday afternoon.

The division leading Minnesota Vikings are coming off a huge come from behind victory over the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

At 8 and 1, the Vikings are hitting on all cylinders so the Cowboys will have to put last week’s mistakes behind them and give this game their all, especially with the game taking place in the Vikings home stadium.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his keys to a Cowboys victory over the Vikings.

Kickoff from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.