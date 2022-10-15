PHILADELPHIA, PA (SILVER STAR NATION) – The 4-1 Dallas Cowboys take center stage on Sunday Night Football against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Cowboys, winners of their last four consecutive games, will once again have backup quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm when they take on Jalen Hurts and his 5-0 division leading Eagles on Sunday night.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his “Keys to the Game” this week and says it remains all about the defense and solid play from Cooper Rush.

Kickoff from Philly is Sunday at 7:15 p.m. Central Daylight Time.