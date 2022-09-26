FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys have their first road game of the 2022 NFL Season on Monday night against the 2-0 New York Giants.

The Giants have a new coaching staff and are off to their best start in years, having won their first two games of the season.

The Cowboys will once again be led by backup quarterback Cooper Rush, as Dak Prescott continues to recover from surgery on his throwing hand.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his keys to a Dallas victory at MetLife Stadium.

The Cowboys and the Giants kick off Monday night at 7:20 p.m. Central Daylight Time.