Mickey’s keys to the San Francisco wild card round game

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — Is it the 90s again? A historic rivalry is renewed in Arlington on Sunday between two times that dominated football in the 90s.

After a two years absence from the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers in a playoff game for the first time since the 1994 NFC Championship game.

Second-year head coach Mike McCarthy is tasked with achieving the ultimate goal for owner Jerry Jones and a starving fan base: a Super Bowl. The path to glory starts against the 49ers, which many pen to be a good game.

As always, Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his keys to victory.

The game kicks off on CBS at 3:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time Sunday.