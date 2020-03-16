Breaking News
Abilene, Wylie ISDs now closed through Friday due to COVID-19, next week could be affected too
NFL Draft plan changed for Vegas

Silver Star Nation

by: Adam Bradshaw

Posted:
2020 NFL DRAFT PLANS
​​2020 NFL DRAFT PLAYER SELECTION PROCESS TO PROCEED APRIL 23-25 AND BE TELEVISED PUBLIC NFL DRAFT EVENTS IN LAS VEGAS CANCELED In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the City of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans for the 2020 NFL Draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced today. The clubs’ selection of players will proceed as scheduled April 23-25. The NFL is exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will provide that information as it becomes available. The selection process will be televised. Public NFL Draft events in Las Vegas next month will not take place. “This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” said Commissioner Goodell. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”

