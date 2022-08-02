OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dak Prescott is pressing the reset button again for the Super Bowl-starved Dallas Cowboys. Coach Mike McCarthy put the focus on his star quarterback by saying defense wins championships, but Prescott’s position wins Super Bowls. The Cowboys fell short again last season as the NFC East champs lost a wild-card game to San Francisco. Prescott might have had a moment of imprecision in that game when Dallas failed to get the snap off in time for a final play in a 23-17 defeat. Dallas will try again to make a deep playoff run for the first time since the 1995 season.