Preseason is over…on to Tampa Bay

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The NFL preseason has officially come to a close.

For the Dallas Cowboys, it was a winless preseason, but the team leadership feels like they got a good look at the younger players as the final roster cuts are due on Tuesday afternoon.

Coach Mike McCarthy said he did not get to see his starting offense play together during the 2021 NFL Training Camp due to the injury to quarterback Dak Prescott, but he believes the team will be ready to go on September 9th against the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At his daily briefing with the media….McCarthy said the first game is always one of the most important games of the year as it sets expectations for the regular season.

The team must reach its’ 53-man roster by Tuesday at 3 p.m. CDT.