Silver Star Interactive: Cowboys win thriller over Vikings

Mickey Spagnola said, "Well, how about that, Cowboys thirty one, Vikings twenty eight and the story of this game, Cee Dee Lamb provided it for us, he said football is a complimentary game and that was about as complimentary as a game can get for the Dallas Cowboys after they stomped out their four game losing streak and the Vikings three game winning streak.

Think about this. The Cowboys finally got an NFL professional performance from their quarterback. You throw in a little bit of Zeke, you throw in an offensive line that did just enough with Zach Martin moving out to right tackle the wide receivers, spread the wealth defensively. They were efficient enough. It wasn't great. But think about this. They held the NFL's leading rusher, Dalvin Cook, to nearly a yard less than his average per carry going into the season.