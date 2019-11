Hi there, Silver Star Nation Mickey Spagnola here in Jersey City on the banks of the Hudson with Manhattan in the background, Cowboy is getting ready to play the New York Football Giants tonight in the Meadowlands and the Cowboys need to keep up.

Since the Cowboys beat the Eagles in their last game after going into the BYE. The Eagles have won two games. They're now five and four. The Cowboys go into this game with a 4 in 3 record. The Cowboys need to win this game to get to five and three and remain in first place in the NFC East.