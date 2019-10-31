Silver Star Nation: Cowboys win over Eagles shows good signs

The Dallas Cowboys are finally back to work at the star after their open week last week.

The Cowboys are 4-3 after seven games and they’re in first place in the NFC East division.

All of that was made possible by the Cowboys dominant victory over the Eagles in the week before the bye.

Silver Star Nation’s Mickey Spagnola says that win means nothing but good things for Dallas.

Mickey spagnola said, “i think the cowboys realize, if they play the way they did against the philadelphia eagles in that game that they won before the bye, that this is a pretty talented team. It’s a pretty good team. The feeling is, ‘we can’t be going out there and messing around, can’t be turning the ball over, can’t be missing field goals. They’ve got to play a clean game, and if they play a clean game, they understand just how good they can be.” >>

The Cowboys are on the road after the open date. They are headed to New Jersey to take on the Giants on Monday night.