Silver Star Nation: Mickey Spagnola recaps win over 49ers

Well, merry Christmas, the Cowboys keep hope alive, the combination of beating San Francisco, forty one, thirty three and Washington losing to Seattle twenty to fifteen means the Cowboys are still mathematically alive in that NFC East title race, the Cowboys five and nine and Washington now six and eight.

That’s one game back with two to go. And yeah, I know the Cowboys scored a season high. Forty one points. But kind of the strange thing happened in this game. The reason the Cowboys needed to score those forty one points was because the 49ers were attempting an onside kick down just seven points with forty seconds to go. It’s the same reason why the Cowboys had a lead. The defense.

Look, this defense gave up four hundred and fifty yards, total offense for the eighth time. They gave up at least 30 points in the game. But that same defense had five takeaways that the Cowboys turned into twenty four of their forty one points. And that defense was the reason why the Cowboys were able to win this game and stay in the NFC East race with two games to go.