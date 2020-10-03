Silver Star Nation: Mickey Spagnola breaks down Keys to the Game against Cleveland

Time for our Silver Star Nation, keys to the Cowboys game Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the Cleveland Browns.

The first key is run stoppers. The Browns love to run the football they’re averaging right at one hundred and seventy yards, rushing a game and 5.2 yards a carry. They are going to feed their running back. Nick Chubb, the Cowboys have to be able to stop the run if they’re going to control whatever passing game. The Browns have.

The second key is Mr. Clean. The Cowboys got to clean up their act. They’ve got to cut down on the turnovers and they’ve got to increase their execution. No more busts on defense in coverage. Cowboys head into the game a minus four in the turnover differential. That usually means you’re not winning games.

And the third key is lead dogs. How about a faster start? How about not falling behind by 15 points as they’ve done in the past two games? You know, the Cowboys have only led in three games, a total of three minutes and thirty-six seconds. They’ve got to get off to a faster start. Grab a lead and then you’re able to dictate the pace of play and you’re able to feed Ezekiel Elliott.