Spagnola recaps Cowboy’s 30-6 win over Dolphins

Mickey Spagnola said, “When the Dallas Cowboys looked up at the scoreboard at halftime, it said 10-6. The Cowboys ended up committing 8 penalties for 100 yards in this game and they had an interception in the first half, yet, Cowboys 31 Dolphins 6. Cowboys 3-0 after the first three games of the season. The Cowboys also have scored at least 30 points in all three of the games and they’ve totaled up another 470 yards in this game. It was a great reminder for the Cowboys that it’s not how you start but how you finish. They came back in the second half and pulled away from the Dolphins scoring 21 points in the second half. Also, the Cowboys showed teams in this league that it’s not all about Ezekiel Elliott running the ball. They had two running backs rush for more than 100 yards for the first time since 1978, bringing up the names of Emmitt Smith and Chris Warren. Also, the Cowboys get out of here at AT&T Stadium on Sunday with a 2-game lead in the NFC East. As it finishes, there’s a lot to work on but it’s still a win. For the Silver Star Nation, I’m Mickey Spagnola.”