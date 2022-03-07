INDIANAPOLIS – Freshman DonTre Sinegal will represent McMurry at the 2022 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field National Championships in Winston-Salem, North Carolina this weekend, as the NCAA released the qualifying list Sunday evening.

Sinegal qualified for the men’s long jump with a mark of 7.15 meters, which he set Jan. 29 at the Wendy’s Pittsburg State Invitational in Kansas. Sinegal is a first-time national qualifier and ranks 16th in his event.

The freshman from Benbrook, Texas will compete Friday, March 11 at 4 p.m.

Sinegal and two others will represent the American Southwest Conference at nationals, joining pole vaulter Jack Miller from LeTourneau and sprinter Malik Pratt from Hardin-Simmons.

McMurry has had 35 individual men’s NCAA National Championships since 1999 and 53 men’s championships overall. Sinegal could become the first long jumper to win an individual NCAA title, but the program has three NAIA and one NCCAA national championship in the event.

Prior to COVID-19, McMurry has sent an NCAA national qualifier to indoor each year it was eligible since 2007.