CLASS 5A SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS:

Wylie vs. Aledo

Gm. 1:Thursday-6pm-Stephenville

Gm. 2: Friday-2pm-Stephenville

Gm. 3 follows Gm. 2, if needed

CLASS 2A SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS:

Colorado City vs. Hamlin

Gm. 1: Thursday-7:30pm-ACU

Gm. 2: Saturday-11am-McMurry

Gm. 3 follows Gm. 2, if needed

Stamford vs. Floydada

Gm. 1: Friday-6:30pm-Big Spring

Gm. 2:Saturday-10am-Big Spring

Gm. 3 follows Gm. 2, if needed

CLASS A SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINALS:

Hermleigh vs. Eula

Gm. 1:Thursday-7pm-Cooper

Gm. 2: Saturday-11am-Cooper

Gm. 3 follows Gm. 2, if needed

Winner advances to the state tournament