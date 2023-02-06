Cooper’s committment ceremony was supposed to be last week, but the ice took care of that.

They pushed it to Monday in Cooper Gym.

Five Cougars committed to play football and one committed to play basketball.

Quarterback Chris Warren and receiver D’Andre Ralston are both headed to the north side to play football for the HSU Cowboys.

Defensive back Michael Ramis is joining Jordan Neal at McMurry to play for the War Hawks.

Receiver Cam Herron is going to San Antonio to be a part of the Trinity football program.

Receiver Malik Jackson Jr. will continue his football career at Arizona Christian University.

And finally, Karrigan Parrott committed to the University of Texas at Dallas to play college basketball.