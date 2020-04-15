Six HSU Cowboys Named To NFF Hampshire Society

IRVING, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team had six players named to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society.

Reece Anderson, Logan Breton, Hunter Creasey, Blake Johnston, Juan Martinez and Jaxson Money were all named to the Honor Society.

To be eligible players must have completed their final year of playing eligibility, achieve a 3.2 or better grade point average and have been a starter or significant contributor during the 2019 season.

Across all levels of college football, only 1,432 players from 364 schools qualified for the prestigious society. HSU had more players on the team than the rest of the American Southwest Conference members combined.