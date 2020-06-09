Sixty-one War Hawks earn Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference released its 2020 Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference team on Tuesday, naming 54 scholar-athletes and seven sports information student workers to the list from McMurry University.
The 61 selections for McMurry are the most since returning to the conference in 2015, breaking last year’s record of 54. The War Hawks have now increased their Winter-Spring selections for three straight seasons.
Included on the ASC Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference Teams are the sports of baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field. Students assisting with athletic training and media relations are included among the Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference honors recipients.
To be eligible for ASC Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must be classified academically as a sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student during the competition season and have been in attendance and completed at least one academic year (two consecutive semesters) prior to the season at their institution. They must also have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) as certified at the conclusion of the academic semester in which the ASC sport championship is held.
McMurry Track and Field led the way with 17 honorees (nine men and eight women), followed by baseball with 10, tennis with nine and golf with eight. The sports information department had seven students qualify, six of which were scholar-athletes.
2020 ASC Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference
Baseball
Name University Cl. Major Hometown
Hunter Brooks McMurry Sr. Criminology Burkburnett, Texas
Nick Hamel McMurry Jr. Mathematics San Antonio, Texas
Reed Hodges McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Round Rock, Texas
Derek Hostas McMurry So. Physics Iowa Park, Texas
Justin Kutz McMurry Sr. Accounting Imperial, Mo.
Trent Lee McMurry So. Finance Carrollton, Texas
James Martell McMurry So. Biomedical Sciences Chandler, Ariz.
Mark Navarro McMurry So. Business Management San Antonio, Texas
Ethan Schmidt McMurry So. Accounting Amarillo, Texas
Caleb Shaw McMurry So. Criminology Plano, Texas
Men’s Basketball
Name University Cl. Major Hometown
Krishawn Terry McMurry Sr. Kinesiology Lubbock, Texas
Women’s Basketball
Name University Cl. Major Hometown
Sarah Doherty McMurry Sr. Early Childhood Education Lubbock, Texas
Skyler Reyna McMurry Sr. Psychology San Antonio, Texas
Men’s Golf
Name University Cl. Major Hometown
Elliot Bourke McMurry Sr. Business London, England
Trent Cooksley McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Wollongong, Australia
Michael Hunt McMurry Sr. Business Administration Sweetwater, Texas
Lane Roye McMurry Sr. Business Fort Worth, Texas
Marcus Ryser McMurry Sr. Interdisciplinary Studies Reinach, Switzerland
Clemente Yanes McMurry Sr. Business Administration Buenos Aires, Argentina
Women’s Golf
Name University Cl. Major Hometown
Kendalyn Ferguson McMurry Sr. Mathematics Childress, Texas
Maddie Vermillion McMurry Jr. Business Arlington, Texas
Softball
Name University Cl. Major Hometown
Reyna Garcia McMurry So. Accounting Albany, Texas
Sydney King McMurry So. Kinesiology Fort Worth, Texas
Tori Lamb McMurry Jr. Management Krum, Texas
Kollin Morris McMurry Sr. Psychology Grapeland, Texas
Sarah Nagy McMurry Sr. Kinesiology Kerrville, Texas
Kayla Otis McMurry So. English & Writing Abilene, Texas
Maisa Ryerson McMurry Jr. Psychology Sandusky, Ohio
Men’s Tennis
Name University Cl. Major Hometown
Chase Daniell McMurry So. Business Wills Point, Texas
Joseph Diaz McMurry Jr. Nursing Fort Stockton, Texas
Trey Fambrough McMurry Jr. Computer Science Aledo, Texas
Zach Miller McMurry Sr. Exercise Science Abilene, Texas
Dylan Sisouphanh McMurry So. Pre-Pharmacy Duncanville, Texas
Women’s Tennis
Name University Cl. Major Hometown
Katelyn Boster-Duke McMurry So. Psychology Fort Worth, Texas
Gabrielle Ellwanger McMurry Jr. Nursing Magnolia, Texas
Neah Garza McMurry Sr. Business/Comp. Sci./C.I.S. Abilene, Texas
Claire Hillyer McMurry Jr. Graphic Design Borger, Texas
Men’s Track & Field
Name University Cl. Major Hometown
Daniel Gerik McMurry Jr. History West, Texas
Sean Germany McMurry Jr. Psychology Abilene, Texas
Latham Hensley McMurry Sr. Kinesiology Meridian, Texas
Michael Limones McMurry Sr. Exercise Science Burleson, Texas
Justin Miller McMurry Sr. Business Azle, Texas
Juan Rosas McMurry Sr. Accounting Brackettville, Texas
Seth Setovich McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. San Antonio, Texas
Jacob Williams McMurry Jr. Physics Goldthwaite, Texas
John Zuniga Jr. McMurry So. Criminology Port Aransas, Texas
Women’s Track & Field
Name University Cl. Major Hometown
Nandhi Brown McMurry So. Kinesiology San Antonio, Texas
Tiffany Cox McMurry Jr. Psychology Abilene, Texas
Josie Drury McMurry Jr. Business Alvarado, Texas
Sylvia Harmon McMurry So. Sociology Amarillo, Texas
Tess Headrick McMurry So. Business Marketing Lubbock, Texas
Carly Kantrowitz McMurry Jr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Carlsbad, N.M.
Kelby Tidwell McMurry So. Mathematics Post, Texas
Allianna Villalpando McMurry So. Biomedical Sciences Meadow, Texas
Sports Information Student Assistant
Name University Cl. Major Hometown
Calista Flores McMurry Jr. Psychology Round Rock, Texas
Josue Gutierrez McMurry Fr. Computer Science Dallas, Texas
Jada Morris McMurry Fr. Kinesiology Forney, Texas
Angelica Navarro McMurry Jr. Mathematics Fort Worth, Texas
Kennedy Payne McMurry Fr. Biology Callisburg, Texas
Brayden Reeves McMurry Fr. Information Technology Burleson, Texas
Meriah Sikora McMurry So. Criminal Justice Arlington, Texas