Sixty-one War Hawks earn Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference released its 2020 Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference team on Tuesday, naming 54 scholar-athletes and seven sports information student workers to the list from McMurry University.

The 61 selections for McMurry are the most since returning to the conference in 2015, breaking last year’s record of 54. The War Hawks have now increased their Winter-Spring selections for three straight seasons.

Included on the ASC Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference Teams are the sports of baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field. Students assisting with athletic training and media relations are included among the Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference honors recipients.

To be eligible for ASC Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must be classified academically as a sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student during the competition season and have been in attendance and completed at least one academic year (two consecutive semesters) prior to the season at their institution. They must also have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) as certified at the conclusion of the academic semester in which the ASC sport championship is held.

McMurry Track and Field led the way with 17 honorees (nine men and eight women), followed by baseball with 10, tennis with nine and golf with eight. The sports information department had seven students qualify, six of which were scholar-athletes.

2020 ASC Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference

Baseball

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Hunter Brooks McMurry Sr. Criminology Burkburnett, Texas

Nick Hamel McMurry Jr. Mathematics San Antonio, Texas

Reed Hodges McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Round Rock, Texas

Derek Hostas McMurry So. Physics Iowa Park, Texas

Justin Kutz McMurry Sr. Accounting Imperial, Mo.

Trent Lee McMurry So. Finance Carrollton, Texas

James Martell McMurry So. Biomedical Sciences Chandler, Ariz.

Mark Navarro McMurry So. Business Management San Antonio, Texas

Ethan Schmidt McMurry So. Accounting Amarillo, Texas

Caleb Shaw McMurry So. Criminology Plano, Texas

Men’s Basketball

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Krishawn Terry McMurry Sr. Kinesiology Lubbock, Texas

Women’s Basketball

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Sarah Doherty McMurry Sr. Early Childhood Education Lubbock, Texas

Skyler Reyna McMurry Sr. Psychology San Antonio, Texas

Men’s Golf

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Elliot Bourke McMurry Sr. Business London, England

Trent Cooksley McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Wollongong, Australia

Michael Hunt McMurry Sr. Business Administration Sweetwater, Texas

Lane Roye McMurry Sr. Business Fort Worth, Texas

Marcus Ryser McMurry Sr. Interdisciplinary Studies Reinach, Switzerland

Clemente Yanes McMurry Sr. Business Administration Buenos Aires, Argentina

Women’s Golf

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Kendalyn Ferguson McMurry Sr. Mathematics Childress, Texas

Maddie Vermillion McMurry Jr. Business Arlington, Texas

Softball

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Reyna Garcia McMurry So. Accounting Albany, Texas

Sydney King McMurry So. Kinesiology Fort Worth, Texas

Tori Lamb McMurry Jr. Management Krum, Texas

Kollin Morris McMurry Sr. Psychology Grapeland, Texas

Sarah Nagy McMurry Sr. Kinesiology Kerrville, Texas

Kayla Otis McMurry So. English & Writing Abilene, Texas

Maisa Ryerson McMurry Jr. Psychology Sandusky, Ohio

Men’s Tennis

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Chase Daniell McMurry So. Business Wills Point, Texas

Joseph Diaz McMurry Jr. Nursing Fort Stockton, Texas

Trey Fambrough McMurry Jr. Computer Science Aledo, Texas

Zach Miller McMurry Sr. Exercise Science Abilene, Texas

Dylan Sisouphanh McMurry So. Pre-Pharmacy Duncanville, Texas

Women’s Tennis

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Katelyn Boster-Duke McMurry So. Psychology Fort Worth, Texas

Gabrielle Ellwanger McMurry Jr. Nursing Magnolia, Texas

Neah Garza McMurry Sr. Business/Comp. Sci./C.I.S. Abilene, Texas

Claire Hillyer McMurry Jr. Graphic Design Borger, Texas

Men’s Track & Field

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Daniel Gerik McMurry Jr. History West, Texas

Sean Germany McMurry Jr. Psychology Abilene, Texas

Latham Hensley McMurry Sr. Kinesiology Meridian, Texas

Michael Limones McMurry Sr. Exercise Science Burleson, Texas

Justin Miller McMurry Sr. Business Azle, Texas

Juan Rosas McMurry Sr. Accounting Brackettville, Texas

Seth Setovich McMurry So. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. San Antonio, Texas

Jacob Williams McMurry Jr. Physics Goldthwaite, Texas

John Zuniga Jr. McMurry So. Criminology Port Aransas, Texas

Women’s Track & Field

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Nandhi Brown McMurry So. Kinesiology San Antonio, Texas

Tiffany Cox McMurry Jr. Psychology Abilene, Texas

Josie Drury McMurry Jr. Business Alvarado, Texas

Sylvia Harmon McMurry So. Sociology Amarillo, Texas

Tess Headrick McMurry So. Business Marketing Lubbock, Texas

Carly Kantrowitz McMurry Jr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Carlsbad, N.M.

Kelby Tidwell McMurry So. Mathematics Post, Texas

Allianna Villalpando McMurry So. Biomedical Sciences Meadow, Texas

Sports Information Student Assistant

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Calista Flores McMurry Jr. Psychology Round Rock, Texas

Josue Gutierrez McMurry Fr. Computer Science Dallas, Texas

Jada Morris McMurry Fr. Kinesiology Forney, Texas

Angelica Navarro McMurry Jr. Mathematics Fort Worth, Texas

Kennedy Payne McMurry Fr. Biology Callisburg, Texas

Brayden Reeves McMurry Fr. Information Technology Burleson, Texas

Meriah Sikora McMurry So. Criminal Justice Arlington, Texas