The Stamford Bulldogs get the new season started on Friday night in Hamlin.

This is year number two under the leadership of Britt Hart.

The Bulldogs only lost four lettermen from last year.

They return sixteen lettermen.

It’s a very experienced team, and they have a really big line.

That size should be an advantage this season.

Aaron Duran said, “You know, this summer we’ve been working really hard. We’ve been getting it together. I feel like we have one of the biggest O-lines in this district, if not the biggest. This past scrimmage we did really good on our screens and on our runs and pass. We gave our quarterback a lot of time to pass the ball.”

Christian Duran said, “I would say a little bit of running, but I can throw it and have a quick release. But definitely running, I’m pretty quick. Can move.

Britt Hart said, “Aaron Duran being 6’4, 6’5, it can be tough for a 5’8 quarterback. Sometimes it gets difficult to look over those linemen a little bit. We get him out of the pocket quite a bit and he’s just doing a great job and embracing this.”

The Bulldogs are ready to get it going this week.

Their game with Hamlin is Friday night.