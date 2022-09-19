The Wylie Bulldogs came up on the wrong end of a shootout with Stephenville on Friday night, but the 56-49 loss was an amazing game to watch.

The Bulldogs trailed by 14 three different times, and answered the call two out of the three times.

The combination of K.J. Long, at quarterback, and running back Landry Carlton combined for 210 yards rushing and Long threw 223 yards and five touchdown passes.

Long was on fire all night long, and head coach Clay Martin liked what he saw in his senior quarterback.

Martin said, “I think the sky is the limit. K.J. is very intelligent and has a great football mind. He’s just a guy that is very disciplined and goes through his reads. He understands what we are trying to accomplished on each and every play.”

K.J. Long said, “Oh it feels awesome to have an offense, on every position and all of the players, are clicking on all ends. You saw it Friday. It felt good. We finally, I feel like, every bit of the offense started clicking, and we were rolling, and that’s just a good feeling to have.”

Martin added, “K.J. leads in lots of different ways, and he’s just a guy that’s a stand up guy and always there. He’s someone you can really count on.”

Wylie finishes up non-district play on Friday night.

They are headed south to play San Angelo Central in the Concho Valley.

It is Wylie’s first game against a Class 6A team in school history.