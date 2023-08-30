ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles opener with Odessa Permian was about as good as you could expect. Defensively, the starters pitched a shutout against the Panthers.

Offensively, the Eagles scored 35 first half points with the quarterback tandem of Dylan Slack and Braden Henry leading the way.

Slack threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score.

Henry ran for 118 yards and a touchdown.

It was a dominant performance by the two quarterbacks, and head coach Mike Fullen was happy with what he saw.

Fullen said, “They put in a lot of work this summer. I will tell you that. They were up here every day working with Coach Hartfield and putting in things that we wanted to add and their mechanics. Coach Gorman worked with them all through fall camp. They put a lot of work in. They compliment each other. They are for each other. I was excited for those two to reap the rewards of their hard work.”

It’s been a while since the Eagles won their season opener.

It’s the first time since 2015, the Abilene High Eagles are 1-0 to start a season.

Cooper and the Crosstown Showdown are next for Abilene High. That game is Friday night at 7 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium.