RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry Track & Field mainstays Jayden Sloan and Kelby Tidwell each earned American Southwest Conference Athlete of the Week awards Tuesday.

Sloan becomes the third athlete in McMurry Track & Field history to earn eight career ASC Athlete of the Week awards, joining Hall of Honor inductees Hann Ollison with 10 and Cody Brotherton with nine. Only one other ASC athlete has accomplished this all-time – Jack Miller from LeTourneau with 10.

Sloan – a junior from Abilene – competed in the men’s 400 at Rice University this past Saturday and ran a time of 48.25. While not a personal record, the time is a season-best and ranks him No. 14 nationally. At the event, he finished fifth out of 52 runners.

He also ran on both relay teams and helped the 4×100 accomplish a new season-best time of 41.32. This time ranks 14th nationally.

Currently, Sloan is nationally ranked in four running events, including a top five ranking in the 400 meter hurdles and a top 10 ranking in the 200. He also ranks 35th in the men’s triple jump.

Meanwhile, Tidwell earns her third ASC Athlete of the Week, earning the field award after a new personal record in the pole vault. Her clearance of 3.55 meters at Hardin-Simmons ranks her 32nd nationally and atop the conference by a half-meter.

Tidwell has now improved her pole vault mark five consecutive times and is nearly three-tenths of a meter over her 3.26m mark that won her the 2021 ASC Championships in Jackson, Miss.

The Post, Texas native also competed in three events Saturday in Houston, including the 4×400 relay, 200 and pole vault. The 4×400 relay team she anchored posted a time of 4:04.87 for a new season-high and the second-fastest time in the ASC.

Sloan, Tidwell and the War Hawks are back in action Thursday, April 28 at the Oliver Jackson Twilight hosted by Abilene Christian University.