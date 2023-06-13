ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)– Small schools explain why 7-on-7 is beneficial for them, especially since they don’t have spring ball like the bigger schools.

Some say it’s good practice to perfect the deep ball, while some say it’s a good opportunity to practice the passing game when they’re more of a run-heavy offense during the season.

Jay Oznick said, “It’s fun just for like making memories as a team. It’s hot, but we have a good set of parents to bring us snacks and water and Gatorade and popsicles. Just come out here to work is just a good experience for everybody.”

Keagan Ables added, “It’s good to be out here and just compete and get the chemistry down and just throwing passes and running routes.”

“Yeah, I think 7-on-7 is pretty good, because it works on things like us we’re mostly run heavy. So, when we get to work on our passing and practice it, it’s basically a big practice, it helps a lot because we don’t do it in games. When we do, do it in games, it’s a lot easier to do. So it helps a lot. I think it’s so fun and it’s like a practice game environment. It’s competitive, it’s fun. I think it’s fun, I like it a lot.” said Jorge Salas.

Zane Waggoner exclaimed, “I think it’s good for everybody in the backfield mainly for wide receivers and stuff. You get a chance to be out here in preseason. Especially small towns who don’t have spring ball, so come out here and get your work in before the actual season starts.”

State 7-on-7 is set to kickoff June 22nd. The first day of football practice is July 31st.