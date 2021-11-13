Smith, Mendoza achieve school records in loss to No. 2 Cru

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Football wrapped up its regular season with two individuals setting school records, as the War Hawks fell to No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor at Wilford Moore Stadium on Saturday, 77-3.

Senior linebacker Josh Smith was the center of focus for Saturday’s game, recording a game-high 13 tackles en route to shattering a program record. He finishes his career with 385 tackles, breaking the previous record of 379 set by Chris Joseph in 1986.

Smith had six solo tackles and seven assists, earning his 380th career tackle early in the third quarter. He also had 1.5 tackles for loss. He finishes the season with 83 tackles, leading the conference with just over 9.0 tackles per game.

Junior kicker Jared Mendoza also tied a school record on Saturday, making a field goal with 9:51 to go in the fourth quarter to match the single season record for field goals made. The record was first set by Mark Oberholtzer in 1996.

Mendoza also leads the conference with nine field goals on 13 attempts – with a long of 47.

Offensively, Dee Robinson led the rushing attack with seven carries for 49 yards.

UMHB finishes the regular season 10-0 overall and 9-0 in the American Southwest Conference, securing the conference championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs. McMurry finishes with a competitive 2-7 overall record.