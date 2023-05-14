SAN ANTONIO, Texas (BCH Sports)– The D.C. Defenders faced off against the Arlington Renegades Saturday night in the XFL Championship game.

The Renegades got the scoring started with a 41-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, after a failed conversion, Arlington goes up 6-0 with just under 11 minutes to go.

That scoring stint didn’t stop there, Arlington found the end zone with 29 seconds to go in the first, two-point conversion was good to add more to their lead of 14-0 now.

The Defenders finally got in the red zone for the first time of the game in the second quarter, Abram Smith’s two-yard rushing touchdown cut into Arlington’s lead.

Renegades led the Defenders at the half, 20-6.

To open up the second half, Abram Smith is the answer again for D.C. on a 52-yard breakaway touchdown, but another failed two-point conversion puts them down eight.

The Renegades beat the Defenders, 35 to 26.

Smith recorded 13 carries for 90 yards, two receptions for 28 yards and two touchdowns.