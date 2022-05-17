The Snyder Tigers are the Big Country’s Cinderella story for the 2022 season.

They weren’t supposed to make the playoffs, and here they are still alive after two rounds of the postseason.

It wasn’t easy though.

The Tigers lost Game 1 to Andrews, but they bounced right back to win Games 2 and 3 to advance.

Bryce Ford said, “What really got us was Friday night when we got back home, we just had a long talk about not giving up. And talked about working hard cause that could be our last game that we play on Saturday. I was the batter that drove in the last three runs. I was just so happy that we stuck together and finished the game. I was just so happy and proud of us in that moment.”

Brandt House, “The highlight of the three games, bases loaded and we’re down by two. Bryce hits a base clearing double to right center field. Gets us back in the game, hyped us all up, not one person was on the bench. That was probably the highlight, that game gave us hope for sure for the rest of the series to come back and win.”

The fun continues for the Tigers on Friday when they start their series with El Paso Riverside at Midland College.

Game is Saturday at noon.