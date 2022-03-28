The Snyder Tigers are rolling, right now.

Prior to the 2021 season, the Tigers were winless in the playoffs.

Now, they are making this soccer thing look easy.

Snyder is 17-2-2, so far this season.

They are district champs.

They are bi-district champs for the second year in a row and just the second time, ever.

They are making history and growing as a team as they go.

Head coach Max Cruz said, “Yeah like overall this season if you put it into numbers, it’s been very successful. You know we’re 17-2-2, but I mean the whole traveling to all those games has been a lot of ups and downs. It’s been a learning process but I think overall this season has been very, very good for all of us. And yeah talking about that game, yeah one year anniversary, exact same scenario and we’re excited.”

Snyder faces El Paso Riverside in the area round of the playoffs on Tuesday.

They kick off at 1:30 p.m. in Midland.