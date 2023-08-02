SNYDER, Texas (BCH Sports)– Head coach Wes Wood and his Snyder Tigers are working to return to the playoffs for the third year in a row and the fourth time in the last five years.

Injuries hit the Tigers in 2022 like a ton of bricks. The lost ten starters to season-ending injuries through the course of the season.

That’s a bunch of players watching on the sidelines instead of playing.

So, is there any way to prevent it this year? Not realy, but Wood is praying his kids are able to stay healthy for another postseason run.

Wood said, “I talked a lot about that with our coaches and they finally just told me, they said, ‘Coach stop talking about it.’ They were like control what we can control and let’s not even talk about that negative and let’s not let that come into the light at all. It was a really unfortunate season last year as far as injuries goes and we’re hoping and praying that we get some luck, and we’re hoping God can keep a watch out for us and we can stay healthy this year but that stuff is never planned and so we’re going to take what we got and make the most of it, and maybe we’ll get thrown a lucky bone or something.

Dom Dominguez said, “If anyone gets a minor injury is or something. Hopefully we get our trainer and go to her or him and just like not let anything little thing bother us like last year.”

Snyder’s schedule includes non-district road games in Slaton in Week One, Levelland, and Canyon Randall.

They are going to see a lot of the South Plains and the Panhandle this year.

The season starts on August 25.